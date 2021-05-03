Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei reportedly returns to duty

Sports News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Eleven Wonders head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu has reportedly returned to duty two weeks after he was asked to step aside.



Three days after Wonders painful 1-0 loss at home, fans stormed the club's training ground and sacked Osei-Fosu.



Management reacted to the fans' unruly behavior by asking the coach to step aside for three games (WAFA, Liberty, and AshantiGold). He was expected to return on the second week of May after AshantiGold game.



But local media reports that management has recalled Ignatius after two games, which produced varying results.



Wonders lost 1-0 to WAFA in Sogakope but produced a great performance to overcome Aduana Stars 2-1 in Techiman this past weekend.



The former Liberty coach will reportedly be in the dugout for the clash with Ashgold in Obuasi on Sunday.



Wonders are currently two points above the relegation zone despite their strong start to the campaign.



