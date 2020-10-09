Sports News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu targets top-four finish

Techiman Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Techiman Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has targeted a top-four finish ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Osei-Fosu is confident that his team is ready and will overcome the big boys to achieve their target for the campaign.



Ignatius was reacting to the release of the fixtures by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday.



Eleven Wonders have been handed a difficult test in their opening match. They will play Asante Kotoko, a side they have not beaten in the last four league meetings.



“I met Kotoko on matchday one when I was with Liberty Professionals and also met them on matchday during this year’s truncated league.”



“I am ready to meet any team. Our target is to be in the top four,” he told Kumasi based Pure FM.



The league is set to expected to start on November 13.

