Sports News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei Fosu disappointed despite win over Ebusua Dwarfs

Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu

Techiman Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, has said although his side beat Ebusua Dwarfs, he is a tad disappointed they weren’t able to do so by recording more goals.



The Techiman based outfit beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 at home and according to the trainer, he is not impressed with his side profligacy at goal.



“I think I must say I’m impressed but highly disappointed, again we kept on missing chances and then at a point we did not press the way I wanted us to press but if you look at that we have won a game and you cannot ask too much of the players because I think Dwarfs also carried themselves well. They gave us a hell of a tough time” he said after the game.



He continued that, “They really made it tough for us in the first half but again the problem has always been that we are missing the chances, we will continue to work on it. In our last game we scored one, today we’ve scored two, so let hope for the best” he said.

