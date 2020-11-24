Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Eleven Wonders can't be blamed for fans attendance in GPL game against Dwarfs - Albert Commey

CEO of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Albert Commey

Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Albert Commey, has said that the club cannot be faulted for the fans that were at the Ohene Ameyaw Park to watch their Ghana Premier League game against Ebusua Dwarfs.



The Techiman based side have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee for breaking the Ghana Football Association matchday protocols after supporters were spotted at their home venue.



The Ghana Football Association had issued out a directive that all Premier League games should be played behind closed due to a spike in coronavirus infections.



“Before the game, the match commissioner counted the number of people and they were around 80 people”, Albert Commey said when defending his club in an interview with Happy FM.



“Since there was not going to be any gate fees our concentration was on the game. The supporters climbed the stadium walls to watch the games. It is not my responsibility to stop people from climbing the walls but rather the police. Instances where I saw fans coming in, I stopped them," he added.

