Eleven Wonders- Hearts game: Referee Adaari’s decision not to award a penalty ‘perfect’- Retired FIFA referee

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former FIFA referee Joseph Willington has come to the defense of referee Abdul Latif Adaari following his decision not to award a penalty to Eleven Wonders against Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday 25 in the Ghana Premier League.



Referee Adaari ignored calls for a penalty from Eleven Wonders players after the ball hit the hand of Accra Hearts defender Robert Addo in the box.



There have been various commentaries in the media about that incident been a penalty or not.



Referee Adaari in his view said the referee made the right call not to have awarded the penalty stating it was in accordance with the laws of the game.



“I also watched the game yesterday but due to the way the fans behave then, players should cut off their hands before every game in Ghana league. That's why we have rules governing football one is the hand-ball rule. But the fact that a ball hits a player's hands doesn't mean it's a foul, he told Kumasi-based radio station Ashh FM.



“Robert Addo Sowah had his hand on him and secondly the shot was from a short distance. So for me Referee Abdul Latif Adaari's decision not to award eleven wonders a penalty was Right, Good and Perfect.”



“Any Referee would've taken the same decision Adaari took. Everyone should come on board and help to make Ghana Football Attractive"



“I will urge referees to be bold in taking decisions during matches. My advice to all referees to stand firm and also protect their integrity when football club wants to bribe them”, he added.



