Eleven Wise and John Antwi Foundation enter into partnership agreement

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Western region-based football powerhouse Eleven Wise FC has signed a 1-year partnership agreement with philanthropy group, John Antwi Foundation (JAF).



The foundation which is a philanthropic chapter led by Ghanaian international footballer John Antwi stays dedicated to numerous positive initiatives and social impact activities across the country.



The agreement which was signed on Thursday, March 18, 2021, following initial discussions between the two parties was announced at a brief conference amidst club officials, supporters, and the press.



With the club being restructured to a modern corporate outfit, Wise is set to receive essential football logistics official match jerseys, training kits, football boots, warm-up kits, and footballs for the duration of the partnership.



The Sekondi based side is also expected to take delivery of over 500 replica jerseys in a bid to reach out and strengthen its support base.



Speaking at the unveiling, Aaron Antwi who is the Director is the Foundation stated the impacts Wise played in Antwi's career and what they will gain from partnering with the football powerhouse.



"As we all know, our brother John Antwi has been a beneficiary when we talk about Sekondi Eleven Wise Football Club, it was his first Premier League club and we believe this partnership will help both of us," he said.



Management member of Wise, Mr Kofi Yamoah also stressed the need for the club to be run as a cooperate entity and what the deal will do for the club.



"I think this deal is a booster for us ahead of the season, Antwi has always been part of us and we hope to have a long-standing relationship with him and his foundation," he furthered."