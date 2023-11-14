Election 2024: Bukom Banku 'dumps' Mahama for Alan Kyerematen?

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bukom Banku, the maverick Ghanaian boxer cum comedian has not hidden his love for John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress.



Based on his previous confessions and proclamations, Banku has long been identified with John Mahama and the NDC.



However, Banku appears to have charted a new path ahead of the 2024 elections as he has endorsed Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.



In a viral video, Banku was spotted declaring his support for the former Minister of Trade and Industry as the right man to lead the country.



An over-excited Bukom Banku said, “Alan Kyerematen is the best man for the country.”



At the same event, Alan Kyerematen who is the founder of Movement for Change, knocked down Ghanaian heavyweight boxer, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku, in a shadow sparring session at the launch of the 2023 Nshona Rave.



Bukom Banku dared the aspiring presidential candidate to fight when he began his shadow boxing, so Alan Kyerematen took on the challenge.



In a video which has gone viral on social media, the comic relief video saw the African Mayweather dropping to the grounds after Alan Cash displayed his boxing prowess.



Alan Kyerematen and Bukom Banku's seconds of shadowboxing threw fans into a state of laughter at the Trust Sports Emporium.



The 2023 Nshona Rave was organized by Alan Kyerematen's son, Victor Kyerematen.



EK