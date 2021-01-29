Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

‘Ekuban is one of the most important signings in Turkish football history’ - Turkish commentator claims

Renowned Turkish commentator, Serkan Korkmaz has heaped adulation on Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban following the Ghanaian heroics in the Turkish Super Cup final against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.



Ekuban etched his name into the folklore of Trabzonspor after striking a late goal in the 2-1 victory against Istanbul Basaksehir.



The 26-year-old poacher has been a key figure for the club since joining on a permanent move from Leeds United in 2019.



He delivered the goods for Trabzonspor during their Turkish Super Cup final clash encounter against high-flying Grey Owls.



Jorge Djaniny fetched the opener for Black Sea Storm lads two minutes after the break.



Demba Ba’s experience came to bear when the former Senegal striker slotted home the equalizer from 12 yards.



The magic moment of the game came with just five minutes to end proceedings as Caleb Ekuban raced clear of his markers and Basaksehir goalkeeper to power in the winning goal.



In the wake of the match, ace Supalig commentator Korkmaz waxed lyrical over the striker’s contribution to the team.



He hailed the former Chievo Verona frontman as one of the important buys in the history of Turkish football.



“Ekuban is one of the most important transfers of Turkish football history.”



Ekuban has netted 7 goals in 15 matches in all competitions so far this season.