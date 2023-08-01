Ejisu crowned MTN 2023 Ashantifest Champs

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: MTN Ghana

Ejisu put up a splendid performance to be crowned champions of the 2023 MTN Ashantifest Soccer Festival which ended at the Otumfuo Park, Dichemso in Kumasi yesterday.



They beat Santasi 4-3 on penalties after the electrifying grand finale ended 1-1 after regulation time, to walk away with a giant trophy, a cash prize of GHC20,000, and other souvenirs from sponsors.



Ejisu who were crowd favourites, went a goal down after Enock Morrison gave Santasi the lead in the 55th minute from a freekick which beat goalkeeper Fatau Seidu after defenders misjudged the kick.



The eventual winners bounced back after a very slow first half to equalise in the 70th minute courtesy of a splendid strike from Raruf Abubakar to set up an intriguing final minute.



Both teams remained resolute in defense to avoid conceding another goal, resulting in a penalty kick to decide the winner.



The crowd which had majority of Ejisu supporters went agog as they celebrated the victory within the Kumasi township, all the way down to Ejisu.



Hundreds of fans trooped to the venue to watch the finals after weeks of exciting football festival.



The final game also saw a decent performance by female referee Juliet Asante who delighted fans with her decisions and control at the center of the pitch.



Prior to the finals, was a mouthwatering third-place game between Dichemso and Kwadaso which ended 3-1 in favour of the latter.



A brace from sensational Samuel Sarpong, a screamer by George Agyemang, and a consolation from Ransford Bonsu ensured that Kwadaso walked home with bronze.



The finals attracted dignitaries including chiefs, MTN officials, present and former footballers, and coaches.



Notable were Samuel Boadu, Paa Kwesi Fabin, Akwesi Appiah, Kweku Frimpong, Abdul Razak 'Golden Boy' and Ibrahim Danlad.



Speaking after the event, Senior Manager Brands and Communications at MTN, Mr Germain Naatey congratulated the winners for their efforts while commending other teams for making this year's tournament very competitive.



"It had been an interesting journey which saw a display of great talents and also brought communities together in a very competitive but friendly atmosphere," he stated.



MTN he said, was committed to the growth of sports in the country and would continue to provide the platform for young people to excel.



He said they were looking forward to a bigger event next year as the tournament had seen massive improvement each year.



