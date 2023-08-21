You are here: HomeSports2023 08 21Article 1828646

Sports News of Monday, 21 August 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Egyptian legend Aboutrika, social media users troll Chelsea after shocking defeat to West Ham

Former Egyptian player, Mohamed Aboutrika and some football fans trolled Chelsea following their 3-1 loss to West Ham United.

Mohamed Aboutrika and some football fans were shocked to see the Blues who have invested a lot in the transfer market lose to the Hammers.

Mohamed Aboutrika who spoke with beIN SPORTS said, “The billion-pound squad [Chelsea] took a point in the first two matches. You who say Guardiola spends, oh he spends, but he spends smartly on a deserving need and takes championships.”

Teenager Carney Chukwuemeka scored the first goal for Chelsea but Michail Antonio levelled with a powerful strike to make it 1-1. Chelsea had a chance to steal the lead but Enzo Fernandez missed a penalty.

Nayef Aguerd later put West Ham ahead but was sent off in the 67th minute for his second yellow card.

Chelsea failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage, and Lucas Paqueta's late penalty in added time sealed West Ham's win after Moises Caicedo brought him down.

After the game, some football fans took to social media to troll Chelsea.

Below are some of the comments






















