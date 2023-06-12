Egyptian giants Al Ahly edge Wydad Casablanca to clinch 11th CAF Champions League title

Sports News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Egyptian giants Al Ahly emerged as winners of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League competition after beating Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca 3-2 on aggregate.



Al Ahly secured an important stalemate in the second leg against the Moroccan outfit at the Stade Mohamed V Stadium on Sunday to clinch the prestigious trophy.



Attiyat Allah opened the scoring for home team in the 27th minute mark and went to recess with a one goal lead.



After the break, the visitors lifted their performance and drew level in the match through Mohammed Abdelmonem who scored in the 78th minute mark. With no additional goal, the much-anticipated game ended 1-1.



Before the reverse fixture, Al Ahly had inflicted 2-1 win over Wydad Casablanca in the first leg tie in Alexandria.



This means Al Ahly have won the title 3-2 on aggregate, their eleventh Champions League trophy.