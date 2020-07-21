Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Egyptian club Wadi Degla SC close to signing Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan has played in three FIFA World Cups for Ghana

Egypt Premier League side Wadi Degla SC are close to signing Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



According to a close source, negotiations between the club and the players and the player's representatives are far advanced.



Wadi Degla want to make the all-time Black Stars goalscorer as their marquee signing for the 2020/2021 season.



Gyan is currently without a club after his spell with Indian side NorthEast United FC came to an end in January 2020.



The 34-year-old scored four goals in eight appearances and with one assist in the Indian Super League.



Wadi Degla are noted for signing veteran players to light up the Egyptian top-flight.



The last to play for them was former Chelsea and France winger Florent Malouda in 2016 where he scored three goals in 18 matches.



Gyan has 51 goals in 109 matches for Ghana and is also Africa's highest scoring player in the history of the FIFA World Cup.



The former Ghana captain has previously played for Modena, Udinese Calcio, Stade Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain FC, Shanghai SIPG and Kayserispor.

