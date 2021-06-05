Edwin Gyimah set to depart relegated Black Leopards

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian defender Edwin Gyimah will depart his relegated Premier Soccer League side Black Leopards.



The Ghanaian player is at liberty to leave following his team's demotion to the lower tier league.



He is among the highest earners at the club due to his quality but with relegation confirmed the team cannot keep his hefty wages on their wage bill.



There are a lot of clubs in the South Afrian top flight who are ready to snap up the versatile player.



Edwin Gyimah has played for numerous clubs in the South Afriacn PSL having featured for the likes of Orlando Pirates, SuperSports United, Bidvest Wits among others.



He is a center back who is also adept at playing in defensive midfield.