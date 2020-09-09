Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Edwin Gyimah goes AWOL at Black Leopards camp with four matches to end season

Ghanaian defender Edwin Gyimah has left Black Leopards and will not be part of their remaining matches in the PSL relegation/promotion play-offs.



Leopards finished at the 15th position at the end of the season and are currently seeking to maintain their status in the South African top-flight in the promotion/relegation play-offs.



Gyimah reportedly left without informing anyone at the club after their 3-0 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday.



He has since not made any contact.



During the match against Sundowns, he requested to be replaced and his wish was granted.



Gyimah didn't leave with the team bus and with his teammates as he was picked up by a white car outside of the stadium.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands he forced his way into the hotel to fetch his belongings and also pushed security personnel to escape.



Whatever prompted the former Black Stars to leave, with four promotion matches remaining is unclear.



Leopards will take on Ajax Cape Town in their first match of the promotion play-offs on Wednesday.





