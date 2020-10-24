Sports News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Edwin Gyasi scores first goal in Samsunspor big win over Keçiorengucu

Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi

Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi has scored his debut goal for Samsunspor in their comfortable 4-2 win against Ankara Keçiorengucu.



Samsunspor hosted Keçiorengucu at the Canik 19 May Stadium at the Turkish TFF League 1 on Saturday afternoon.



After a goalless first half, Nadir Çiftçi broke the deadlock for Samusnspor in the 49th minute.



However, in the 52nd minute, the away side was back on level terms with Famoussa Kone strike but the home side took the lead again in a space of two minutes with Burak Çal?k's goal.



Gyasi, who was introduced into the game in the 72nd minute scored a superb goal in the 91st minute before Ocuz Gürbulak sealed the win for the home side.



Cem Ekinci scored for the away side to end the game 4:2.



The home has sent Gyasi’s side to the 2nd position with 14 points on the league log after 7 matches played.



Gyasi and his teammates will be hosted by Demirspor on Sunday, November 1.

