Edwin Gyasi pens heartfelt message to CSKA Sofia after parting ways with the club

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi has said his final goodbyes to Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia after playing his last game for the club on Sunday.



The The Dutch born Ghanaian who is on the radar of Turkish giants Besiktas played his last game for the club in the 5-0 thrashing of Beroe Stara Zagora at the weekend.



"I've been here for a long time, but everything has an end. I wish CSKA and the whole family of CSKA good luck and soon to be in the place where they should be. I hope they play in the groups of the Europa League, because CSKA is a big club and should be there. I did not expect to receive this plaque, but it is always nice when you receive such things. I feel appreciated," he posted on Social Media.



My most valuable moment on the field was the match with Admira, and off the field I met many guys who will remain my friends forever. I had a good relationship with everyone here, but I can say that Rafael Enrique is my best friend. I hope to return one day. If the door is open for me, I hope to return," he added.



Gyasi was awarded with an honorary plaque made specifically to thank him for his professionalism and dedication demonstrated during their stay in the Red Army.



The 29-year old joined the Bulgarians in 2018, making 60 appearances and scoring 6 times for the club.



He spent a brief spell on loan at Major League Soccer FC Dallas during his time with CSKA Sofia.



His departure paves way for a move to Turkey to join giants Besiktas.

