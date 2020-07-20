Edward Odoom submits 26-man squad to Hearts board, leaves out Bonney, others

Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020
Hearts of Oak coach Edward Odoom has left out defender Christopher Bonney and 8 others as he submitted his final 26-man squad to the club’s board, according to Sunyani-based Nimdee FM.
The experienced trainer has submitted his trusted list of players to the club’s hierarchy with three more players proposed by the coach to be purchased.
Odoom has recommended reinforcement to the right side of defence as he has declared no confidence in Christopher Bonney. Bonney was consistent at the role and rated one of the top players during Kim Grant’s spell at the club.
Along with Bonney is Burkina Faso attacker Abubakar Traore and Bernard Arthur who are all going to have their contracts terminated according to a claim by Ghana Sports News.
Meanwhile, the future of striker Joseph Esso is giving the technical team a big headache as the hierarchy is yet to agree new terms of the lethal forward is admired across the rank and file of the Phobian fraternity.
Below is the entire list as submitted by Edward Odoom
Goalkeepers
1. Benjamin Mensah
2. Richard Attah
3. Richmond Ayi
4. Richard Baidoo
Defenders
5. Fatawu Mohammed
6. Larry Sumaila Ibrahim
7. Radji Ovuoka
8. William Denkyi
9. Mohammed Alhassan
10. Nuru Suley
11. Robert Addo Sowah
12. Benjamin Agyare
Midfielders
13. Abdouramani Mamane Lawali
14. Benjamin Afutu Kortey
15. Emmanuel Nartey
16. Frederick Ansah Botchway
17. Abdul Aziz Nurudeen
18. Abdul Umar Manaf Guma
Forwards
19. Eric Dizan
20. Kofi Kordzi
21. Joseph Esso
22. Abednego Tetteh
23. Danjuma Kuti
24. Kojo Obeng Jr
25. Daniel Afriyie Barnie
26. Mitchell Sarpong
