Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Edward Odoom submits 26-man squad to Hearts board, leaves out Bonney, others

Hearts of Oak coach Edward Odoom

Hearts of Oak coach Edward Odoom has left out defender Christopher Bonney and 8 others as he submitted his final 26-man squad to the club’s board, according to Sunyani-based Nimdee FM.



The experienced trainer has submitted his trusted list of players to the club’s hierarchy with three more players proposed by the coach to be purchased.



Odoom has recommended reinforcement to the right side of defence as he has declared no confidence in Christopher Bonney. Bonney was consistent at the role and rated one of the top players during Kim Grant’s spell at the club.



Along with Bonney is Burkina Faso attacker Abubakar Traore and Bernard Arthur who are all going to have their contracts terminated according to a claim by Ghana Sports News.



Meanwhile, the future of striker Joseph Esso is giving the technical team a big headache as the hierarchy is yet to agree new terms of the lethal forward is admired across the rank and file of the Phobian fraternity.



Below is the entire list as submitted by Edward Odoom



Goalkeepers

1. Benjamin Mensah

2. Richard Attah

3. Richmond Ayi

4. Richard Baidoo



Defenders

5. Fatawu Mohammed

6. Larry Sumaila Ibrahim

7. Radji Ovuoka

8. William Denkyi

9. Mohammed Alhassan

10. Nuru Suley

11. Robert Addo Sowah

12. Benjamin Agyare



Midfielders



13. Abdouramani Mamane Lawali

14. Benjamin Afutu Kortey

15. Emmanuel Nartey

16. Frederick Ansah Botchway

17. Abdul Aziz Nurudeen

18. Abdul Umar Manaf Guma



Forwards



19. Eric Dizan

20. Kofi Kordzi

21. Joseph Esso

22. Abednego Tetteh

23. Danjuma Kuti

24. Kojo Obeng Jr

25. Daniel Afriyie Barnie

26. Mitchell Sarpong

