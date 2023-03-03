Edmund Addo shines in FK Spartak Subotica's win over Novi Pazar

Sports News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Addo, played a crucial role in FK Spartak Subotica's 2-0 victory over Novi Pazar in week 24 of the Serbian Superliga.



Coach Ljubiša Dunđerski deployed Addo and Noboru Shimura as the two pivot midfielders, and Addo dominated the midfield throughout the 90 minutes. His timely interceptions and recoveries helped break down the opponent's attacks, while his passes into attack created problems in their half.



The win was a much-needed one for Spartak Subotica, who had failed to secure a victory in their previous four matches. Sitting in the bottom three of the table, they needed to turn things around quickly to avoid relegation. Thanks in part to Addo's contribution, they moved above the relegation zone and into 11th position in the Serbian Superliga.



Addo has been a regular starter for Subotica since his transfer from Moldovan club FC Sheriff on a free transfer in the winter. His solid performances have helped his team achieve much-needed victories and points in the Serbian Superliga.