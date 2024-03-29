Edmund Addo opens up on missing Ghana’s squad for 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Edmund Addo says he was disappointed when he missed out on a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Despite the disappointment, the player says he was happy for his compatriots who made the Black Stars squad for the tournament in Ivory Coast.



“Not making it to the African Cup of Nations was a bit disappointing for me because almost every player would love to play in the Nations Cup, World Cup, Champions League etc. But all being good I was happy for my colleagues who made it and I supported them massively,” Edmund Addo said.



The midfielder made a return to the national team for the friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March.



Speaking on his return, Edmund Addo said it’s always a joy for him to wear the national colours.



"Honestly my joy is not about returning to the Black Stars but rather wearing the national colours and representing my motherland has always been amazing and emotional for me,” the midfielder said as quoted on GHANAsoccernet.