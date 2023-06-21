Edmund Addo embraces 'new challenge' as he joins Red Star Belgrade

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international Edmund Addo has expressed his delight at joining Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade from Sparta Subotica.



After passing his medicals following his international duty with the Senior national team, the Black Stars midfielder completed his move on Wednesday.



The Black Stars midfielder signed a four-year contract and is anticipated to play a significant part for the club next season.



Since his time at Sheriff Tiraspol, the midfielder has been on the radar of the Serbian champions.



“Same Goal and Target, New Challenge” he tweeted.



After various squabbles between Sherif and Crvena Zvezda, he joined Spartak Subotica in January. Injuries limited him to just 11 league matches, but his performances have inspired Red Star Belgrade to secure his services



He joins fellow Black Stars player Osman Bukari, who had an outstanding debut season with the Serbian giants.



Red Star Belgrade are the current champions of the Serbian Super League.