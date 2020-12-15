Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Edmund Addo: FK Senica midfielder signs new 'long-term contract'

Ghana international, Jed Wallace

FK Senica midfielder, Jed Wallace has signed a new "long-term contract", although the Slovakian club has not disclosed its length.



The contract of the 20-year-old Ghanaian expires at the end of the season.



The talented midfielder joined the Slovakian side as a teenager in 2018.



He worked his way through the club's development squad to the senior team- making his debut in February 2019 in the match against AS Tren?ín.



He has been rewarded with a "long-term" contract although the club failed to disclose the length.



"I am very happy to have signed a new contract with the club, Senica is a team that has helped me a lot and thanks to which I can play football professionally," Addo told the club's website.



"I'm focusing on myself and the club right now. I want to continue to progress as a footballer and help the club to be successful."



FK Senica sporting director Filip Holec was pleased with the signing of a new contract by the young African.



"Edmund Addo is one of the most talented players in our team, we want to keep his development under control and it was in the best interest of all parties for Edmund to extend his contract with us," he said



"We will do everything to advance it and we believe that the player will grow not only in performance but also mentally so that over time it will become an even more valuable item on the market than it is now."

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.