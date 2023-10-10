Eden Hazard retires from professional football at age 32

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Belgian superstar, Eden Hazard, has officially retired from playing active football.



The Chelsea legend announced his retirement in an emotional statement on his Instagram page.



"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time.

After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer," he wrote.



He acknowledged that he fulfilled his dream of playing football and had maximum fun doing what he loved.



"I was able to realise my dream. I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.



"During my career, I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches, and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times. I will miss you all. I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea, and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection."



He proceeded to express gratitude to his fans, family, and everyone who has stuck with him throughout his career.



"A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors, and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad."



"Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played."



"Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences.

See you off the field soon my friends."

#onestensemble ❤️"



Eden Hazard, arguably the greatest Belgian player ever, throughout his 16 years professional career, played 749 games, scored 200 goals, provided 193 assists, and won 15 trophies - including UEFA Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Europa League, La Liga and others.







EE/NOQ





