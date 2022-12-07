Eden Hazard retires from international football after Belgium's early World Cup exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Real Madrid star, Eden Hazard has closed the chapter on international football after his last tournament with the Belgian national team ended in a group-stage exit.



The Belgium skipper has drawn the curtain down, ending a 14-year international career at age 31.



Hazard made the announcement in an Instagram post, stating that 'a page turns today'.



“A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.”



Hazard made 126 appearances for Belgium, scoring 33 goals and providing 36 assists.



Although he could not lead Belgium to win any through, he led their historic third-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



Belgium could not live up to expectations in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they finished third in Group F behind Croatia and group winner Morocco.



