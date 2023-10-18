Eddie Nketiah to make u-turn and play for Ghana?

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English-born Ghanaian Eddie Nketiah was left out of England's matchday squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on Tuesday, October 17 and this decision means he's still eligible to represent Ghana at international level.



The Arsenal forward won his first England in August, 2023 but has played just one game for England which was a cameo against Scotland in an international friendly.



According to reports by Angel FM, Eddie Nketiah is not an elated man after being dropped from England’s squad for the game against Italy on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.



Nketiah per the reports, believes he stands a better chance of enjoying national team glory with Ghana than with England, hence reconsidering his decision to play for the Black Stars.



Eddie Nketiah was belatedly recognized for his achievement in becoming England U21s' record goal scorer and was presented with a golden boot.



At club level, Nketiah has scored two goals in eight games for Arsenal in the 2023/24 English Premiership.



Meanwhile, Ghana is yet to pick a single win in their last two games, having lost 2-0 to Mexico and 4-0 to USA respectively.



Watch the video below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







LSN/KPE