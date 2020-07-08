Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Eddie Nketiah sees red card as Arsenal drop points against Leicester City

English striker Edward Nketia was given the marching orders on Tuesday night when Arsenal draw 1-1 against Leicester City in the English Premier League.



The Gunners hosted the Foxes at the Emirates stadium on the night to fight for 3 points in their quest for a strong finish to the end of the 2019/2020 football season.



A good display for Mikel Arteta's men produced a goal on the 21st minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with an assist from academy product Bukayo Saka.



Later in the second half, French forward Alexandre Lacazette registered his name on the scoresheet on the 68th minute only for it to be ruled out for offside.



A couple of minutes later, he was substituted with Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketia taking his place. Just 4 minutes after coming on, the 21-year-old received a red card for a challenge on Leicester City’s James Justin.



Eventually, the away team capitalized on the numerical advantage to level the score on the 84th minute with striker Jamie Vardy finding the back of the net.



This was Eddie Nketiah’s 11th appearance in the English Premier League since returning from his Leeds United loan spell in January.



He will serve a one-match suspension which means he will miss Arsenal’s crunch meeting with Tottenham Hotspurs next weekend.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.