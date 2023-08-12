Eddie Nketiah scores Arsenal's opener in 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest

Sports News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

English player of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah scored the first goal of the season for Arsenal 2-1 in their win over Nottingham Forest.



Eddie Nketiah who was handed a starting role in the match scored in the 26th minute with a curling effort from outside the area that nestled itself into the top left corner of the Forest net.



21-year-old England forward, Bukayo Saka later scored a superb goal from the edge of the box when he curled in a shot into the top corner beating Forest's goalkeeper.



The Premier League runners-up last season, managed to pull one back after substitute Taiwo Awoniyi clawed a goal back in the 83rd minute.



Black Stars player, Thomas Partey played 90 minutes of action as he was deployed at the right back position and often rotated to midfield when the team is in attack.



The win means Arsenal will take up the second position temporarily after playing the second game of the opening week.



Man City top the table after their 3-0 win over Burnley on Friday night.



