Eddie Nketiah quotes bible quotations after scoring in Arsenal's 3-1 victory over West Ham

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah has shared his excitement after scoring in Arsenal's 3-1 win at the Emirates against West Ham.



Nketiah, who was handed a starting role following the injury to Gabriel Jesus, repaid manager Mikel Arteta's faith in him with a brilliant goal.



Arsenal came from a goal down to produce a spectacular second-half performance to seal all three points with former manager Arsene Wenger and legendary forward Thierry Henry watching from the stands.



After the game, Nketiah quoted a chapter from the Bible to express his delight.



He posted: 'Luke 1:37', which reads, for nothing will be impossible with God.



It was Nketiah's 11th goal in eleven starts for the Gunners and will be hoping to keep his position as the season progresses.



Said Benrahma gave the Hammers the lead from the spot halfway through the first half before Arsenal responded through Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Nketiah in the second half.



Compatriot Thomas Partey was replaced in the 90th minute by Mohamed El Neny.



