Eddie Nketiah provides assist in Arsenal’s win over Brighton

Sports News of Sunday, 17 December 2023
Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah delivered an outstanding performance to help Arsenal secure victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.
The English-born Ghanaian attacker made a substitute appearance when the Gunners cruised to a 2-0 win over Brighton at the Emirate Stadium.
Nketiah was introduced at the 81st-minute mark, replacing Gabriel Jesus and setting up his side's last goal of the match.
The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.
Putting up a stellar performance, Arsenal emerged triumphant in the second half with a 2-0 win over their opponent.
Brazil international Gabriel Jesus headed home his outfit's opening goal before Kai Havertz sealed victory in the 87th-minute mark after Nketiah set him up.