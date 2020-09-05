Sports News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Eddie Nketiah ‘proud’ after hitting hat-trick as England captain against Kosovo

Eddie Nketiah

Hat-trick hero Eddie Nketiah feels ‘proud’ to have captained England U-21 side to a resounding victory against Kosovo in Euro qualifiers on Friday.



Nketiah led the Young Lions and netted a quick-fire hat-trick shortly after half-time to help them race into an unassailable lead.



The Arsenal striker scored once from the penalty spot, as well as a header at the back-post and also a simple close-range finish after finding space in the box.



The 21-year-old took to Twitter to express his delight over the feat.



“Proud to have captained the side for our 6-0 win today, even sweeter to have topped it off with a hat-trick !

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.