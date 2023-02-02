Eddie Nketiah nominated for Arsenal player of the month

Sports News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

British-born striker of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah has been nominated for Arsenal player of the month of January.



The young forward had a sensational month after replacing the injured Gabriel Jesus in the line-up following the Brazilian's injury in the World Cup.



Eddie Nketiah scored four goals in five matches in January, two in the FA Cup and a brace against Manchester United.



The Ghanaian will compete against Martin Ødegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, and Zinchenko for the award.



Odegaard has been involved in two goals (scored one and assisted one) in four games.



Left-back, Zinchenko has been brilliant for the Gunners but does not have the goal's involvement to back it up. However, he has kept two clean sheets in two-three 90 minutes appearances.



Goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale kept two clean sheets in three Premier League appearances in January.





EE/KPE