Eddie Nketiah nominated for Arsenal Player of the Month

Sports News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English player of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah has been nominated for Arsenal’s Player of the Month for December 2022.



The striker was nominated alongside Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard for Arsenal’s Player of the Month for December 2022.



Eddie Nketiah has been impressive for the Gunners in the campaign this season after taking the place of injured Brazilian forward, Gabriel Jesus.



Following the return of the Premier League after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Arsenal have had to depend on Nketiah and his mates for goals.



Nketiah scored twice in two games played in the month of December. He was on target in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over West Ham and got another goal in their 4-2 win over Brighton.



Arsenal are currently in top of the Premier League table with 44 points and are in contention to win the league for the first time since 2000.





It’s time to vote for our December Player of the Month! ????



???????? Martin Odegaard

???????????????????????????? @BukayoSaka87

???????? @gabimartinelli

???????????????????????????? @eddienketiah9 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 7, 2023

JNA/MA