Eddie Nketiah is a natural replacement for Asamoah Gyan at Black Stars - Ibrahim Sannie Daara

Sports News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara beleives Eddie Nketiah is a natural replacement for Asamoah Gyan at Black Stars.



His comments come after the 20-year-old struck a hattrick in Arsenal's 5-0 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to extend their unbeaten run.



Nketiah has been on the radar of the country's football governing body for years.



The former Chelsea academy graduate has featured in the English lower national teams but made his senior debut against Australia in the Euro 2024 qualifier.



However, Nketiah is eligible to feature for the four-time African champions.



With the Black Stars struggling to find the back of the net, Sannie Daara, who is the Head of CAF's Media Communications beleives the young enterprising striker is a natural replacement for Gyan at the Black Stars.



In an X post, he wrote "Eddie Nketiah is the natural replacement for Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan."



Asamoah Gyan, who hanged his boots earlier this year remains the country's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals.



Eddie has represented England at every level from under-18s upwards and scored 35 goals in 38 youth appearances in total, including a record 16 strikes at under-21 level.



