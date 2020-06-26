Sports News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Eddie Nketiah fires Arsenal to victory against Southampton

Ghanaian striker Edward Nketiah was on target for Arsenal in their 2-1 win against Southampton on Thursday.



The 21-year-old fetched the opener for the Gunners when he intercepted a poor kick from goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in the 20th minute.



Joseph Willock sealed the victory for Mikel Arteta’s men with a close-range finish in the 86th minute.



Eddie Nketiah was then replaced with French international Alexandre Lacazette in the 79th minute.



Watch the goals below;





