Eddie Nketiah fires Arsenal to victory against Southampton

Sports News of Friday, 26 June 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian striker Edward Nketiah was on target for Arsenal in their 2-1 win against Southampton on Thursday.
The 21-year-old fetched the opener for the Gunners when he intercepted a poor kick from goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in the 20th minute.
Joseph Willock sealed the victory for Mikel Arteta’s men with a close-range finish in the 86th minute.
Eddie Nketiah was then replaced with French international Alexandre Lacazette in the 79th minute.
Watch the goals below;
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.