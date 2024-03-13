Eddie Nketiah features in Arsenal's hard-fought win over Porto in UEFA Champions League

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

England-born striker of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah, played a cameo role for Arsenal on Tuesday night when the team beat FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League.



Arsenal hosted FC Porto on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium for the reverse fixture of the Round of 16 tie in the Champions League.



Having lost the first leg 1-0 to the Portuguese giants, the English Premier League side started the game strongly, hoping to find the goals to turn things around.



Thanks to a strike from Leandro Trossard in the first half of the contest, Arsenal managed to equal the tie at the end of the 90 minutes.



This forced the match into extra time as both teams battled to find the goals to secure qualification to the last eight stage.



With no goal in the extra 30 minutes, it all came down to the penalty shootout.



Arsenal came out on top in the shootout, with David Raya's heroics proving crucial to sending Arsenal to the quarter-finals of this season's UEFA Champions League.



Although Thomas Partey was on the Arsenal bench, he did not have the opportunity to play.