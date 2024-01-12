Eddie Nketiah facing uncertain future at Arsenal

Sports News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

England striker of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah is reportedly set to be offloaded by Arsenal.



The Gunners started the 2023/24 English Premier League on a good note but have dipped form in recent months.



Amid the struggles of the club, Eddie Nketiah who has not been the preferred number 9 in the starting eleven had hoped to get the nod to lead the lines for Arsenal.



However, that role was given to midfielder Kai Havertz last Sunday when Arsenal hosted Liverpool in the Round 32 stage of the England FA Cup.



After that game, reports have indicated that Eddie Nketiah is considering his future.



It is understood that Arsenal are also looking for a new striker to augment the squad of the team.



Meanwhile, the Gunners have in recent weeks been linked with a move to sign several strikers including Ivan Toney and Martin Zubimendi