Eddie Nketiah earns second call-up to England national team

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah has earned a call-up to England’s national team for their upcoming assignments in October.



England manager Gareth Southgate recalled Nketiah for October's games against Australia and Italy at Wembley.



The Arsenal striker who has been a target for the Ghana national team, first earned his call-up to the Three Lions in September for their 2024 Euro qualifiers.



However, Nketiah was an unused player for England’s games against Scotland and Ukraine in September.



Nketiah was named alongside three teammates at Arsenal Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka who is expected to return from injury.



England play Australia in a friendly on 13 October and Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier on 17 October.



