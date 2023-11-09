Eddie Nketiah dropped from latest England squad

Sports News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

English striker of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah has been left out of England's squad for the 2024 Euro qualifiers in November.



The Arsenal forward who is on the radar of Ghana, received his debut call-up in September but made his England debut in October when he played 17 minutes in the Three Lions' 1-0 win against Australia in an international friendly.



Nketiah has struggled since his debut call-up, which saw him go on seven games goal drought. A streak that came to an end in Arsenal's 5-0 win over Sheffield United after he scored a hattrick.



Eddie Nketiah's omission means he is still eligible to switch nationality to Ghana as he is yet to make his competitive debut.



England will face Malta on Friday, November 17 before taking North Macedonia on Monday, November 20.



Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)



Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)



Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)



Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)





