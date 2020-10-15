Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Eddie Nketiah delighted after breaking Alan Shearer’s U-21s record

Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has said that he is humbled after breaking Alan Shearer’s record to become England U-21 all-time leading scorer.



Nketiah netted his 14th goal in just 12 U-21 games to give England a 2-1 win over Turkey and pass Shearer and Francis Jeffers’ record.



The 21-year-old recovered from his early penalty miss to score with two minutes left at Molineux on Tuesday.



The Arsenal hitman was just six when Shearer, who scored 260 Premier League goals, retired in 2006 but knows the importance of being mentioned with him.



“I’ve seen a lot of clips of Alan Shearer playing, he was a great player and holds the Premier League goalscoring record, which is phenomenal,” said the 21-year-old, who hit a post with his 82nd-minute spot-kick.



“It’s an honour to be around his name. I have a long way to get to where he was. It’s an honour to have broken his record."



“It’s early doors but there’s a lot more to give, I can play better, there’s a lot more in me. It’s about pushing myself day in, day out."



“To break the record is a great feeling and one for me and my family to be proud of. It will be a night I’ll remember.”

