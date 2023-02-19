Eddie Howe, Saint-Maximin, Rafa Benitez pay tribute to Christian Atsu

Sports News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Newcastle United coach, Eddie Howe, and winger, Allan Saint-Maximin as well as ex-Newcastle coach, Rafael Benitez have paid tribute to Christian Atsu who tragically died in an earthquake in Turkey.



Eddie how who worked with the Ghanaian at Bournemouth said he was devastated after learning the news of the player's death.



Howe said: 'Yeah, it's a real tragedy for Christian and his family.



'I woke up to the news and I was truly devastated. A lot of players in our dressing room played with him - I made reference to that in my pre-match chat with the players.'



For Saint-Maximin he recounted how Atsu helped him settle in Newcastle when he joined from Nice in 2019.



'It's a really sad day for Newcastle and the players. Most of the players know him well - he was a great guy and we had a nice time with him. It's very painful. Some things are difficult for me - I will never forget him.



'It's hard to explain - I will tell you the truth, when I arrived in Newcastle, he was always giving me advice, a very nice guy - he would always joke and smile every day. He was a great person. I know him... it's a difficult day for me. I will try to do my best and think about him and do my best.'





Rafael Benitez who also worked with Atsu at Newcastle United, described the Ghanaian as 'a special person'.



'Yeah, obviously really sad,' Benitez said. 'I was following the news for a while because they said he was fine. I was in contact with an ex-player and he said he felt it would be bad news.



'He was a special person who was a good professional - nice lad, great player. He always had a smile. Really sad for him and everyone involved - sad news.



The Spanish trainer recalled contacting Atsu in January, which makes him feel bad.



'I was in contact with him last month, we had some messages. I was really badly... it's difficult for me in English, I was feeling so bad.



'I was speaking to an ex-player in Turkey - today... obviously, I do not want to forget the rest of the people who are going through a difficult time. Really sad.'



Newcastle United held a minute's silence for Christian Atsu at Saint James Park before their game against Liverpool on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, and his three kids were all present at the stadium to watch the game.







