Economic hardship affecting stadium attendance - Great Olympics Manager

Source: footballghana.com

General Manager of Great Olympics Oluboi Commodore has explained why football fanatics don’t patronize the Ghanaian top-flight in recent times.



Poor attendance have been recorded over the past weeks on match days in the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking to Akoma FM in Kumasi, the experienced football administrator blamed bad officiating, e-ticking and player exodus for the poor stadium attendance.



He has therefore called on government to pump money into the local league in order to curb player exodus, a contributing factor to the low patronage of the domestic league.



“Most fans are facing financial difficulties, aside that, most of the results are determined by referees, and recently e-ticketing is also a major factor for the low attendance.



“Moreover, the league lacks quality players because most of our players want to leave after a short season, and teams get pressurized should they decide to block player transfers.



“The only way to end this low attendance is for the government to block players’ exodus by enforcing enacting and enforcing laws on player exodus. Government must pump enough funds into the league to maintain quality.”