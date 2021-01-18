Soccer News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ebusua Dwarfs were hungrier than us - Liberty coach David Ocloo

Liberty Professionals coach, David Ocloo

Liberty Professionals coach David Ocloo says Ebusua Dwarfs were hungrier to succeed in the Ghana Premier League match than his team on Saturday afternoon at the Carl Reindorf Park.



The Cape Coast-based club came from behind to shock Liberty 2-1 at their own backyard.



Liberty, following a great start, took the lead through Abraham Wayo, who converted a penalty in the 17th minute.



The lead lasted until the 40th minute when Michael Asamoah equalized for the Dwarfs.



Moro Samaila scored in the 84th minute to give Dwarfs the lead. A minute later, Dwarfs were reduced to 10 men, but they held on to win the match.



Speaking at the post-match conference David Ocloo said, "I think they were hungrier than us. They were more determined than my team and it worked for them.”



Dwarfs, following the win, have moved to 11th on the table while Liberty are 13th.