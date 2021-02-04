Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ebusua Dwarfs stun AshantiGold with 2-1 win at Cape Coast Stadium

Ebusua Dwarfs grabbed a shocking win over the Miners

Ebusua Dwarfs recorded their only second home win in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday when they beat AshantiGold SC 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Dwarfs had gone three straight home matches with no win managing just a point from a possible nine.



The Miners have extended their winless run to four matches with the defeat to the Idekay Idepanday lads.



Dwarfs trainer Ernest Thompson Quartey ringed three changes in his starting lineup that faced held Aduana Stars to a 2-2 stalemate last weekend in Dormaa.



Seidu Abubakar replaced suspended Sumaila Moro in the starting lineup.



Albert Hammond and Godwin Adikah made away for the inclusions of Prince Kpodo and Obed Ackom Bentum in the starting places.



AshantiGold gaffer Milovan Cirkovic also made two changes to his squad that drew 0-0 with Asante Kotoko in the Ashanti Derby last Sunday.



Hans Kwofie and Mark Agyekum took the places of Amos Addai and Isaac Opoku Agyemang in the starting lineup respectively.



The visitors had the first threat of the encounter on the half hour mark but Yaw Annor failed to connect the glorious scoring opportunity.



The hosts broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime as skipper Dennis Nkrumah Korsah connected a pass from George Asamoah to put them ahead.



The Miners got themselves back in the game after Kwofie beat the offside trap to put the ball behind the goalkeeper in the 75th minute.



The equaliser didn't last beyond two minutes as midfielder Asamoah headed in a free-kick by Simon Martey on the edge of the box to give the Crabs the lead in the 77th minute.



Dwarfs will make a trip to the capital to take Inter Allies FC on matchday 13 whilst AshantiGold entertain Liberty Professionals at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi next Sunday.