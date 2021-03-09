Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ebusua Dwarfs sign Japan's Jindo Moritisha

Japanese international Jindo Moritisha

Ghana Premier League side, Ebusua Dwarfs, is reported to have signed Japanese international Jindo Moritisha ahead of the closure of the 2021 Ghana football transfer season.



The Cape Coast-based club had a 1-1 stalemate on matchday 17, in an away game against Bechem United and want to strengthen their team to withstand the storm coming with the second round of the season.



The club that occupies the 9th position with 23 points after the first 17 games has identified the former Maestro United Zambia player as the man who can help turn their season around.



This news was confirmed by Angel FM sports show host, Saddick Adams in a post on Twitter.



Jindo Moritisha will become the first Japenese to play in the Ghana Premier League.



See the Twitter post below:



