Ebusua Dwarfs rubbish claims of securing kit sponsorship deal with American firm Icarus

Ghanaian side Ebusua Dwarfs have denied reports claiming that the club has secured a sponsorship deal with American kit manufacturing firm Icarus.



Viral media reports claimed on Wednesday that Dwarfs have ditched Scottish manufacturing firm Pokoo for Icarus.



But the Cape Coast-based side has moved quickly to reject the claims, insisting the reports are wide off the mark.



"To put it bluntly we have not signed any sponsorship deal with the company you talk about," Dwarfs chief John Ansah told GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively.



"We have a deal with Pokoo at the moment and so I don't even know where those reports are coming from.



"Kindly disregard those reports. We have a bigger issue about how football will return and that's what we are focused on.



"We haven't signed any kit sponsorship deal with them. It's complete imagination of whoever put it out there." he concluded.

