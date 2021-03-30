You are here: HomeSports2021 03 30Article 1219783

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Football Ghana

Ebusua Dwarfs newly signed forward Jindo Morishita targets 10 goals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Striker, Jindo Morishita Striker, Jindo Morishita

Ebusua Dwarf newly signed striker Jindo Morishita has set his sights on scoring 10 goals for the club in the second half of the season.

The Japanese diminutive forward joined the Cape Coast-based outfit at the just-ended transfer window.

His move was aimed at strengthening the attacking department of the club.

Ahead of the commencement of the Ghana Premier League second round this weekend, the enterprising forward has targeted scoring 10 goals.

Dwarfs sit 9th on the table with 23 points after 17 round of matches.

Join our Newsletter