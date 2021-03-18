Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Benjamin Acquah signs for Swedish club Helsingborgs

Benjamin Acquah, Midfielder

Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Acquah has completed a move to Swedish side Helsingborgs IF, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



The 20-year-old is joining on an initial one-year loan deal with an option to make it permanent on a three-year contract.



Acquah has been a revelation in the Ghana Premier League this season where he has scored 5 goals in 16 matches.



He has also won the man of the match five times in the process.



The talented attacking midfielder will join his new club next month as the 2021 Swedish Superettan campaign starts.



Acquah is a product of the Red Bull Academy in Ghana and had received an offer from Belgian top-flight side KAA Gent in September 2020.



The highly rate midfielder was included in the initial Black Stars call-up for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.