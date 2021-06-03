Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Benjamin Acquah completes move to Swedish club Helsingborgs IF

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder, Benjamin Acquah, has completed a move to Swedish second-tier side Helsingborgs IF on a season-long loan deal.



The Ghanaian youngster arrived in Sweden on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, to undergo a mandatory medical examination at the Olympia Stadion outfit.



The 20-year-old has joined Helsingborgs IF on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.



Acquah established himself to become a key performer for Ebusua Dwarfs in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, scoring five goals in 16 matches and winning five Man of the Match Awards.



Acquah is a product of the Red Bull Academy in Ghana and had received an offer from Belgian top-flight side KAA Gent in September 2020.



Following his blistering performance in the Ghanaian top-flight league, Acquah was included in the Black Stars call-up for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications against South Africa and Sao Tome announced by Charles Akonnor.