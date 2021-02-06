Sports News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ebusua Dwarfs hands Inter Allies 6th consecutive defeat of the season

Ebusua Dwarfs handed Inter Allies their sixth consecutive defeat in a row in this matchday 13 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Capelli boys lost 2-0 to Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium in the game played on Saturday.



Richmond Lamptey with a long-range effort just outside the goal area of Ebusua Dwarfs was pushed over the bar by the goalkeeper in the opening minutes of the game.



Paul Abanga nearly put the home side in the lead but his effort hit the woodwork in the 11th minute.



Inter Allies goalkeeper came up with a good save to deny Gideon Ahenkorah from breaking the deadlock with his effort in the 33rd minute.



The first half ended goalless with both sides heading into the break with all to play for in the second half.



Nafiu Sulemana races off and sets Taufiq Shaibu one-on-one with the goalkeeper but the shot-stopper does well to deny the striker in the 55th minute.



Benjamin Acquah broke the deadlock in the 70th minute for Ebusua Dwarfs with the first goal of the game.



Moro Sumaila increased the lead for the away side with second goal of the game in the 76th minute as Dwarfs eased their way to victory.