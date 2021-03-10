Sports News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ebusua Dwarfs confirm signing of Japanese forward Jindo Morishita

Japanese striker, Jindo Morishita

Ebusua Dwarfs have confirmed the signing of Japanese striker Jindo Morishita for the rest of the season.



The diminutive forward joins the Cape Coast-based club ahead of the start of the second round after signing the necessary documents.



The player's move was facilitated by Cenpower holding in a bid to strengthen the team ahead of the league’s return.



Morishita becomes the first Japanese to play in the Ghana Premier League and joins Keinechi Yatsuhashi as Asians to have played a role in the topflight.



Dwarfs are having a decent campaign in the ongoing season as they sit 9th with 23 points on the league log.



Below is a letter confirming the move:



