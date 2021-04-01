Ebusua Dwarfs’ Japanese player Jando Morishita discloses love for Shatta Wale’s songs

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Newly-signed Ebusua Dwarfs striker Jindo Morishita has revealed his love for Shatta Wale, hailing the Africa Dancehall king for his ingenuity.



Morishita joined the Crabs on a short-term contract ahead of the resumption of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



The 25-year-old has been in the West African country for barely two weeks but has already fallen in love with Shatta Wale’s songs.



Morishita confessed that though he does not grasp the lyrics, he likes the creativity, rhythm and tempo of his songs.



He is the latest Japanese to join a GPL side in any prominent capacity, following in the footsteps of former Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi who worked with the two clubs in between 2015 and 2018.



He was born in Japan but was raised in the Netherlands. Having played in Indonesia, he later enrolled in the University of Tsukuba, featuring for the men's football team.



In 2019, the Japanese signed his first professional contract, sealing an agreement with Zambian Super League side FC Muza.



